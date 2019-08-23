Giant 26-pound cat looking for forever home

Breaking News
David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, dies at 79
This pretty kitty is in need of a forever home.

Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia is hoping someone who sees this will want to adopt “Bee-jay,” or “Mister B” for short.

“Mister B” is just 2 years old, but look at what a big boy he is! He weighs 26 pounds!

The shelter calls him a big cat with a big heart.

Their tweet describes “Mister B” as a “Chonk” — which according to Urban Dictionary is an “aggressively chubby housecat.”

If you’re interested in adopting him, go to morrisanimalrefuge.org/beejay.

