This pretty kitty is in need of a forever home.
Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia is hoping someone who sees this will want to adopt “Bee-jay,” or “Mister B” for short.
“Mister B” is just 2 years old, but look at what a big boy he is! He weighs 26 pounds!
The shelter calls him a big cat with a big heart.
Their tweet describes “Mister B” as a “Chonk” — which according to Urban Dictionary is an “aggressively chubby housecat.”
If you’re interested in adopting him, go to morrisanimalrefuge.org/beejay.
LATEST STORIES:
- Giant 26-pound cat looking for forever home
- Browns present perfect test for Bucs tonight
- DAY 3: Closing arguments and jury deliberations in the Michael Drejka trial could take place
- David Koch, billionaire conservative activist and philanthropist, dies at 79
- School bus rear-ended in Spring Hill; no injuries reported