TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A company is looking to pay a gaming duo $1,889 to play the classic and modern versions of a video game.

All Home Connections, an online authorized sales agent of AT&T, is celebrating the latest Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie and the trailer release for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as well as the 30th anniversary of the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 video game release.

The company is interested to see how classic videos games stack up against modern versions.

Interested duos will need to fill out an online application and tell All Home Connections why they’re the best players for the job. Applicants can also submit a video response.

The selected pair will play 20 hours of one of the following classic and modern video game pairs:

Super Mario Bros (1985) vs. Mario Odyssey (2017)

Kirby’s Adventure (1993) vs. Kirby and the Forgotten Land (2022)

Donkey Kong (1983) vs. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (2018)

Sonic The Hedgehog (1991) vs. Sonic Frontiers (2022)

Legend of Zelda (1986) vs. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017)

To complete the challenge, the pair will be given a Nintendo Switch, including the games needed, a one-year membership to Nintendo Switch Online, NES access (classic video game package), heart rate watches to measure which games get them the most frustrated or pumped up and snacks and swag.

Both players will split the earnings of $1,889 after completing the challenge.

During the two weeks the pair will have to complete 20 hours of gameplay, they will have a task sheet where they will answering the following:

Have you played classic video games (released before 2000) before?

Which was more difficult, the classic or modern game?

Which was more fun, the classic or modern game?

Nostalgia check: Are the classics as good/bad as you expected?

Which game increased your heart rate more? The classic or modern game?

Would you ever play classic games on your own in the future?

Applications close Nov. 18 at 12 p.m. MST and only one person per team needs to apply.