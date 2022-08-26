TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – USDish.com is looking for one lucky scary movie lover to binge watch 13 movies based on Stephen King novels.

The winner will receive $1,300 after watching all the films, as well as a swag bag valued at $350, including the latest Fitbit.

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 16. To apply, head to the website. Applicants must share why they want to be frightened by the films in less than 200 words. They must be at least 18 years old and live in the United States.

“For bonus points, they can include a video of why this is the scream job for them,” USDish.com said in a press release.

The winner will be asked to note how things are going during their movie watching experience, like how their heart rate is during scary scenes, what movies are their favorite or least favorite, if they’re watching the movies alone and more.

USDISH.com narrowed their list down to 13 spooky classic based on King’s books:

“Carrie” (original or 2013 remake)

“Christine”

“Creepshow”

“Cujo”

“Doctor Sleep”

“Firestarter” (original or 2022 remake)

“It” (original or 2017 remake)

“It Chapter Two”

“Misery”

“The Mist”

“Pet Sematary” (original or 2019 remake)

“Salem’s Lot”

“The Shining”

The website has also created a “Stephen King Watch Guide” that any fan of the films can follow.