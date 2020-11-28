German confectioner sells Santas with white chocolate facemasks

FRANKFURT, Germany (NBC) – A confectioner has found a way to sweeten what otherwise looks like a gloomy advent in Germany his masked chocolate santas are selling like hotcakes!

The confectioner decided to put white chocolate face masks on his Santas after his masked easter bunnies were a big hit in the spring.

The covid-conscious father Christmases are bringing some light-hearted cheer after Germany announced this week it was extending a second partial lockdown.

The confectioner said he hoped to raise people’s spirits and have a bit of fun during a difficult time and while there have been one or two negative reactions, the masked chocolate santas have mostly gone down well.

The confectioner says he has sold more than a couple of thousand.