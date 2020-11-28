German confectioner sells Santas with white chocolate facemasks

Viral News

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFURT, Germany (NBC) – A confectioner has found a way to sweeten what otherwise looks like a gloomy advent in Germany his masked chocolate santas are selling like hotcakes!

The confectioner decided to put white chocolate face masks on his Santas after his masked easter bunnies were a big hit in the spring.

The covid-conscious father Christmases are bringing some light-hearted cheer after Germany announced this week it was extending a second partial lockdown.

The confectioner said he hoped to raise people’s spirits and have a bit of fun during a difficult time and while there have been one or two negative reactions, the masked chocolate santas have mostly gone down well.

The confectioner says he has sold more than a couple of thousand.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss