Gerber launches national search for its next ‘Spokesbaby’

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Get those chubby cheeks ready for the camera!

Childhood nutrition company Gerber is looking for its next spokesbaby!

Parents can submit photos and videos of their child for the chance to be Gerber’s 2020 ambassador and get $25,000.

“We always strive to make each year of Photo Search bigger and better than the last, and we encourage families all over the country to submit their little ones for a chance to be a part of this special year with us,” Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka said in a news release.

Contestants are judged on the following criteria:

  • Visual appeal
  • Expressiveness
  • Consistency with Gerber’s heritage “Anything for Baby” mission

This is Gerber’s tenth annual photo search. The contest is open to any adorable tyke under the age of four from now until Feb. 21.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Citrus County couple still stuck on cruise ship in Japan as cases of coronavirus increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple still stuck on cruise ship in Japan as cases of coronavirus increase"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Jays' Reese McGuire charged with indecency in Florida"

Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day care worker accused of hitting, shaking children"

FHP inviting public to help honor fallen trooper

Thumbnail for the video titled "FHP inviting public to help honor fallen trooper"

Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkland survivor photos at Florida Capitol"

Robinson High Band

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robinson High Band"

the Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not practice on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers starting quarterback, Aaron Murray, did not practice on Wednesday"

Toilet to Tap Water Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Toilet to Tap Water Plan"

Forest Service starting massive aerial burn using hundreds of ping-pong sized balls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forest Service starting massive aerial burn using hundreds of ping-pong sized balls"

Plans to boost business on U.S.19 concerns some pedestrians

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans to boost business on U.S.19 concerns some pedestrians"

Two more children die from flu in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more children die from flu in Florida"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss