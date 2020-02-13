Gerber launches national search for its next ‘Spokesbaby’

(CNN) – Get those chubby cheeks ready for the camera!

Childhood nutrition company Gerber is looking for its next spokesbaby!

Parents can submit photos and videos of their child for the chance to be Gerber’s 2020 ambassador and get $25,000.

“We always strive to make each year of Photo Search bigger and better than the last, and we encourage families all over the country to submit their little ones for a chance to be a part of this special year with us,” Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka said in a news release.

Contestants are judged on the following criteria:

Visual appeal

Expressiveness

Consistency with Gerber’s heritage “Anything for Baby” mission

This is Gerber’s tenth annual photo search. The contest is open to any adorable tyke under the age of four from now until Feb. 21.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

