AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFLA/CNN) – A love to last a lifetime — a Georgia couple married for 71 years died within hours of each other.

Husband Herbert Delaigle died at 2:20 A.M. Friday. 12 hours later, his wife, Frances, died at 2:20 P.M.

They met when Herbert was 22 and Frances just 16.

Their family issued a statement saying: “It’s amazing how they were together for 71 years and now they are together in heaven. What an amazing love story that is.”