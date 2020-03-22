JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Coronavirus is forcing the state to limit business at North Carolina bars.
Workers at a gentlemen’s club decided to start a car wash after having to close down due to the pandemic.
The dancers thought it would be a great way to still make money and stop the spread of the virus.
The car wash was from noon to six on Friday.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1 injured after shooting inside Citrus County home
- Former Real Madrid president dies from coronavirus
- Gentlemen’s club starts car wash after closing due to COVID-19
- Mandatory 14-day quarantine for all incoming travelers to Hawaii will be in effect on March 26
- VP Mike Pence, wife Karen test negative for coronavirus