Gator captured by animal control in St.Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WFLA/NBC) – An alligator was on the loose in a south St. Louis neighborhood last week.

Residents in the Dutchtown neighborhood spotted the gator in front of a house.

A man who lives inside the home approached the animal and it ran up the front steps.

“A lot of weird things, a lot of weird things. Never an alligator,” Resident Laura Absolon said.

Animal control was called and took the 3-foot-long gator from the neighborhood.

A spokesperson said they believed the gator was a pet that got out or someone released and said it is illegal to keep alligators as pets in St. Louis.

After being placed with the exotic amphibian and reptile center the gator was given to an alligator rescue in Stanton, Missouri.