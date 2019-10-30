HBO announces Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon

TAMPA (WFLA) – Game of Thrones fans get excited, a prequel is in the works for the hit TV show!

The series titled House of The Dragon was announced on the Game of Thrones Facebook page and will be co-created by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal.

Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes with Condal writing the series.

The Game of Thrones Fire spinoff series from Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin is currently the only prequel planned for HBO. The network has opted not to pick up The Longest Night pilot to series which was scheduled to star Naomi Watts, according to Variety.

No release date has been announced at this time.

