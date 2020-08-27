Galaxy shaped like Darth Vader’s TIE fighter discovered

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – If you’re into stars and Star Wars, get ready to be super happy.

The image seen above literally comes to us from a galaxy far far away. Actually the image is a galaxy, one that bears a striking resemblance to Darth Vader’s TIE fighter space ship.

Unlike Star Wars though, the galaxy has a really long, boring name. It’s called TXS 0128+554.

Astronomers mapped it using a globe-spanning network of radio antennas called the “very long baseline array.”

The colors correspond to the intensity of the radio signals emitting from different parts of the galaxy.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss