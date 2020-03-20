Former Plant star Pete Alonso sends special message to 82-year-old fan with cancer

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – The MLB season is on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak but that is leaving some extra time for goodwill.

Former Plant High School star and current New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso made 82-year-old Kathleen Selig’s day when he sent a video message to the life-long Mets fan.

The heartwarming moment came together after Selig’s granddaughter put out a plea on social media.

Selig was recently diagnosed with lung cancer and was told she has just weeks to live. Alonso answered the plea and took time on Wednesday to send Selig the personal message.

Selig couldn’t hold back the tears after Alonso and current Mets manager Luis Rojas called her to tell her how much her support means to the team.