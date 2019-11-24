Former homeless man provides food and clothes to those in need

MOUNT VERNON, NY (News 12) – Kevin Furman knows what it is like to be hungry and have no place to lay his head.

Furman isn’t homeless anymore, but he can’t forget the people that are still in the life he had escaped.

So, he’s made it his goal to provide food, clothing, and even furniture to those who need it.

On any given day outside the Westchester Barber Academy, Furman can be found handing out food, clothing and furniture to homeless people.

“I really needed it, and I will forever remember this for the rest of my life. This is a very good thing that you’re doing,” said Almener Patterson.

Furman wound up living out of his truck for two years after losing his job, which left him unable to pay the rent.

“Eating out of garbage cans, eating out of back of stores. And I said to myself, if God allowed me to come out of this position I would give back to the community,” Furman recalled.

He never forgot his promise, and has been giving back for the past 12 years.

