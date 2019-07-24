Live Now
Forever 21 apologizes after backlash over diet bar promotion

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Some people who bought plus-size clothing from Forever 21 say they felt body-shamed by free diet bars included with their order.

Several shoppers took to social media on Tuesday to complain about Atkins Diet Bars that came in their packages.

The company says it sometimes includes free samples with online orders, and in this case the bars were included across all categories and sizes.

Forever 21 apologized and called it an oversight, adding that the samples have been removed.

