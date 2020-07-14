Live Now
Ford unveils 2021 Bronco

by: WFLA/NBC

(WFLA/NBC) – Ford revealed the much-anticipated 2021 Bronco on Monday, as part of Ford’s all-new outdoor lifestyle brand of 4×4 adventure SUVs.

It marks the return of the brand after a 25 year hiatus.

Ford says the Bronco two-door and four-door models deliver an “adventure-ready” off-road experience.

There are two available hardtops that come off in available quick-release, stowable roof panels and doors.

Reservation for the 2021 Bronco two and four-door, and sport models, can be made for $100 online.

