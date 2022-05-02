TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A touching mother-son dance at a wedding in Orlando is bringing the Internet to tears.

Zak Poirier said his mother, Kathy was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) before he graduated law school.

“Since that time, I’ve watched her bravely fight her diagnosis and challenge the odds against her,” Poirier wrote on Instagram. “Despite not being able to stand on her own, my Mom and I shared a dance at my wedding.”

A video of the special moment shows the mother being pushed onto the dance floor and lifted out of her wheelchair to dance with her sons to “Humble and Kind” by Tim McGraw.

The video has been viewed more than 40,000 times.