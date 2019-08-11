Flight attendant drunk on flight faces public intoxication charges

(CNN) – A flight attendant aboard a flight from Chicago to South Bend, Indiana, was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

According to court documents, Julianne March was arrested Aug. 2 after United flight 4849 landed.

Passenger Aaron Scherb, who shot this video on his cellphone, said March didn’t finish making the security announcement and took a long time to pick up the internal phone when pilots called for the ‘cabin secure’ message.

Scherb also said that she appeared to either pass out or fall asleep during the 25-minute flight. He said that he and a female passenger helped buckle March’s seatbelt.

March was given a portable breath test at the jail after she was arrested, According to court documents, she had a blood-alcohol level of 0.204. The FAA’s blood alcohol content level is 0.04.

March is due back in court Aug. 29. She is facing one count of public intoxication, which could carry a sentence of up to 180 days in jail.