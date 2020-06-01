Breaking News
Fishermen catch 220 pounds of tuna, donate it to health care workers

TAMPA (CNN) – A group of fishermen in Hawaii had a lucky day at sea and decided to use their catch to feed their local health care workers.

The lucky group caught two yellowfin tuna totaling 220 pounds.

The massive tuna was sent to a seafood distributor who cleaned, cooked, and prepared the tuna into more than 300 poke bowls

The meals were then delivered to Honolulu’s Straub Medical Center and the Queen’s Medical Center.

The men said they were inspired to do good for their community after witnessing another local fisherman, 104-year-old Setsuo Todoroki, regularly catch fish he then donated to strangers in need.

