First YouTube video posted 15 years ago

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Happy Anniversary YouTube!

It was 15 years ago today that the first video was posted on the social media site.

On April 23, 2005, a video titled “Me at the Zoo” was uploaded.

A lot has happened to the video sharing site since then. YouTube is now a huge part of the internet’s lexicon. It garners billions of views every day and has millions of channels and subscribers.

The most popular YouTube creators can even earn a livable income on the site.

Some of them, like singer Justin Bieber and Late Night Show Lilly Singh, have gone on to create blossoming careers away from the platform.

