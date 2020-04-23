First YouTube video posted 15 years ago

(CNN) – Happy Anniversary YouTube!
It was 15 years ago today that the first video was posted on the social media site.
On April 23, 2005, a video titled “Me at the Zoo” was uploaded.
A lot has happened to the video sharing site since then. YouTube is now a huge part of the internet’s lexicon. It garners billions of views every day and has millions of channels and subscribers.
The most popular YouTube creators can even earn a livable income on the site.
Some of them, like singer Justin Bieber and Late Night Show Lilly Singh, have gone on to create blossoming careers away from the platform.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alex Trebek is trending on Twitter, but he’s just fine
- Miami police release pics of Andrew Gillum hotel incident
- Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick
- Florida principal honors graduating seniors in a unique way
- Rare dugongs cruise shallow waters amid Thailand coronavirus lockdown