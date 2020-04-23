First YouTube video posted 15 years ago

(CNN) – Happy Anniversary YouTube!

It was 15 years ago today that the first video was posted on the social media site.

On April 23, 2005, a video titled “Me at the Zoo” was uploaded.

#TBT to that first YouTube upload 15 years ago! Reminiscing at home with a little help from @sandiegozoo and @sdzsafaripark where Jawed shot the video that started it all. https://t.co/eGluvmlO0G pic.twitter.com/J47eFUQnH0 — YouTube at 🏠 (@YouTube) April 23, 2020

A lot has happened to the video sharing site since then. YouTube is now a huge part of the internet’s lexicon. It garners billions of views every day and has millions of channels and subscribers.

The most popular YouTube creators can even earn a livable income on the site.

Some of them, like singer Justin Bieber and Late Night Show Lilly Singh, have gone on to create blossoming careers away from the platform.

