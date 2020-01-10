First Harry Potter flagship store to open in New York

(CNN) – Calling all muggles and wizards! The largest Harry Potter store in the world is heading to New York.

A massive, three-story “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” store will open this summer in the heart of Manhattan.

Warner Brothers said the store will include brand-new products that have never been sold before, including a new line of magic wands.

The store will also feature interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities.

Warner is called the “Wizarding World of Harry Potter” a flagship store, a first of its kind.

There’s no opening date as of yet but executives say we can expect more details in the coming months.

