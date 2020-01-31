Fiona the hippo attempts to make Super Bowl pick, vomits on Kansas City

Breaking News
CINCINNATI, Ohio (CNN) – Oddsmakers in Vegas think the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl 54 but clearly Fiona the hippo likes the underdog.

The Cincinnati Zoo’s most famous resident made her pick for Super Bowl champion Thursday and it didn’t go as expected!

Fiona literally vomited on the buoy designated for the Chiefs.

We don’t know if that means she’s a San Francisco 49ers fan, if she really dislikes the Chiefs, or if maybe she just ate breakfast too fast.

But we will have to wait until Sunday to see if Fiona is right or if Vegas really does know best.

