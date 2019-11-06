Live Now
2019 Elections: Results from Tampa Bay

Final ‘Game of Thrones’ malt whiskey launches

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Despite the show ending, HBO is still reaping the benefits of its successful show, Game of Thrones.

Above is a look at a limited edition whiskey collection inspired by the finale of the iconic TV series.

Diageo and HBO have been teamed up to create 9 whiskeys inspired by Game of Thrones.

This week they announced that the set is finally complete with the release of this ninth limited-edition bottle.

The aged 15 years whiskey will hit store shelves sometime in December, just in time for the holidays.

The bottles will cost about $150 bottles.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar