FHP trooper breaks the line to hug Miami protester

MIAMI (CNN NEWSOURCE) – A simple act between a Florida activist and a Florida Highway Patrol Officer helped diffuse tension during a protest Sunday.

Now that moment has moved passed their community and is warming hearts online.

As protesters attempted to make their way onto the Julia Tuttle Causeway, Sunday night they were met with a line of state troopers blocking the eastbound on-ramp.

FHP Capt. Roger Reyes broke the line and asked Holmes if he could hug her.

“It was OK for him to be human too,” Holmes said on Monday. “We had a wonderful opportunity to show that love wins.”

Holmes touched Reyes’ heart after she parked her scooter between protesters and the line of troopers.

“She kept saying, they all have moms, we have moms and I saw that it wasn’t just onesided that she was caring for us as well as the protesters out there,” Reyes said.

On Monday, Reyes said it’s a moment he will never forget who lost his own mother a year-and-a-half ago.

“We embraced and there was a connection there. It was special,” Reyes said. “I wish I could hug my mom. She filled the void yesterday.”

Reyes and Holmes connection was even shared by the White House during Kayliegh McEnany’s press briefing.