Farmer turns 910-pound pumpkin into boat

(CNN) – A farmer in Cleveland, Tennessee finally grew a massive pumpkin after trying for four years, then he hallowed it out and made a boat out of it.

Justin Ownby grew the 910-pound gourd, which his wife says he took care of every day since May.

Ownby hallowed it out to harvest the seeds for next year, then he decided to have a little fun with his kids.

On Monday night, he put the pumpkin in a pond on his property and started paddling around.

He tried standing up, but it tipped over.

Justin says he wants to break the 1000-pound mark next year.

