Farmer finds ‘rare’ yellow turtle in India

by: CNN Newsource

INDIA (CNN Newsource) – A “rare” yellow turtle was captured by forest officials in eastern India on Sunday.

The turtle was first spotted by local residents and handed over to the forest department.

Experts said it is possibly an albino mutation of a common turtle.

This type of turtle is commonly found in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar but an albino turtle of this kind is extremely rare.

It has never been seen before in odisha and only seen once before in all of india.

Turtles are under the wildlife protection act and are considered endangered.

