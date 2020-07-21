Family of 105-year-old woman asks for cards to celebrate her birthday

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. (CNN Newsource) – A Georgia family wants your help to make their matriarch’s birthday special.

Helen Mangham will turn 105 years old next month. Her family was planning a big party with more than 100 guests but the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to that.

Instead, they’ll just have the immediate family over. But Mangham loves receiving mail so the family wants to see how many cards they can get people to send.

Her grand-daughter Pam Vickers is collecting the cards which she will bring to the party.

Mangham isn’t on any medication and says the key to a long life is trusting God and living by the bible.

She also has three sisters who are still alive at 94, 101, and 103 years old!

If you’d like to send Mangham a card you can mail it to Pam Vickers at 257 Wallie Road in Molena, Ga 30258 before Mangham’s birthday on Aug. 2.