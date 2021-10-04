Facebook outage: Twitter reacts with memes, jokes about the meltdown

(NEXSTAR) – When Facebook and Instagram had a full-on meltdown Monday, the world was forced to stop scrolling for a few short hours. Yeah, right! The masses turned to Twitter and TikTok, of course.
The first reports of Facebook issues started around 11:40 a.m. EST. Soon, the social media site and its subsidiaries Instagram and WhatsApp both became completely inaccessible to users. At publication time, it was still not entirely clear what was behind the unusually long downtime.
Twitter timelines quickly filled with jokes and memes about the media outage. Even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey got in on the fun. When a unverified screenshot showing Facebook’s domain for sale started circulating, he joked: “How much?”
Need something funny to scroll through while the sites remain down? Here are some of the funny reactions to Monday’s outage.
At publication time, the outage had lasted six hours. Facebook didn’t offer an estimated time of repair.
“Sincere apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible,” tweeted Facebook’s chief technology officer, Mike Schroepfer.