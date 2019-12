(CNN) – More than 100 gallons of holy water were dropped across a town in Louisiana.

CNN shared photos of a ceremony that was held Sunday afternoon on Cow Island, which is about 3 minutes outside of Lafayette.

The Diocese of Lafayette said parishioners brought the water from their homes and a priest prayed over it before the bottles were loaded onto a planet.

The water was sprayed onto the town and nearby farms.

