Elementary school raises thousands to get janitor a car

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (NBC/WREG)— An elementary school janitor was filled with love after staff and parents after the school he works at showed him how thankful they are for the work he does by raising thousands to buy him a vehicle to get to work.

Faculty at Farmington Elementary realized Robert Lee Reed was taking multiple buses and walking miles to get to his job, a trip that took several hours.

Reed had no idea he was about to get the surprise of a lifetime.

The 60-year-old Farmington Elementary School janitor was brought to his knees in tears as he got the news his coworkers raised thousands of dollars for him.

First-grade teacher Elizabeth Malone, who organized the GoFundMe fundraiser that raised $10,000 for Reed, said his hard work and dedication set an example for students.

“His work ethic is unbelievable, and we want our kids to pick up on that, not only to have a good work ethic, but also if you see someone in need, try to help. It’s important to do that,” Malone said.

Reed goes by the age-old saying of taking pride in your work.

“This building was built in 1975, so it takes a lot of work, but it’s a blessing to do the job,” Reed said.

The saying couldn’t ring truer for Reed.

Only on the job for a few months, he’s quickly become a beloved, crucial member of the staff.

“No job is too big or too small,” Reed said. “I wanna make a safe, clean, sanitized environment for the students, the guests.”

The GoFundMe page was made just a couple of days ago. The goal was to raise $10,000 to help Reed to buy the truck he’s been saving up for.

A vehicle of his own will make a big difference for Reed.

“I love these people up here. I love them! And I couldn’t have made it without them. It’s a joy to work here. Pure joy,” Reed said.

But he’s never thought of trying to find a job closer to where he lives. He called the people of Farmington family.

Reed also hopes a truck can help him in the side business he plans to start working on yards.

At last check, the GoFundMe total was up to nearly $28,000.