Edible Arrangements is selling CBD-infused edibles

(CNN) – Edible Arrangements is now selling CBD infused edibles.

Not be confused with edible marijuana products, as CBD is not psycho-active.

The new product line is called “Incredible Edibles.”

The CBD-infused treats include smoothies, chocolate-dipped fruit and baked goods.

The slogan is health, not high.

Proponents of CBD say it has benefits like helping to manage inflammation and treating conditions like insomnia.

CBD has become a mainstream phenomenon since the passage of the US farm bill last year, which legalized hemp with some conditions.

The Food and Drug Administration still has not decided how to regulate CBD products.

Right now, the “Incredible Edibles” products are only available in Dallas, but the company plans to roll it out to 200 stores by the end of the year.

LATEST STORIES: