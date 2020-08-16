Dunkin’s pumpkin fall menu on the way

(CNN) – Dunkin’ is thinking pumpkin!

The Massachusetts-based company is making its pumpkin-flavored coffee and espresso and bakery treats available next week.

This is the earliest Dunkin’ brought its fall-flavored products to consumers.

The fall items will be available for a limited time.

No word yet if Dunkin’ plans to bring its Christmas treats earlier than usual this year.

