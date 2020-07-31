Dunkin starting free coffee Mondays and bringing back free donut Fridays starting next week

TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – If you don’t already love Dunkin here’s two reasons why you should start.
The chain announced not only are they bringing back a fan-favorite free donut Fridays but they are also starting free coffee Mondays.
Starting this Monday, if you’re a Dunkin Perks member, you can get a free medium coffee hot or iced for free!
You just have to buy any food item to get the deal.
If you’re not a member, you can sign up with the app.
And for ‘free donut Fridays’ members get a free classic donut with any drink purchase.
Don’t miss out though the deals only run through the week of Aug 17.