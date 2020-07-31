LIVE NOW /
Dunkin starting free coffee Mondays and bringing back free donut Fridays starting next week

FILE- This Jan. 22, 2018 file photo shows the Dunkin’ Donuts logo on a shop in Mount Lebanon, Pa. The Dunkin’ coffee chain says customers will have to do without a “double cup” for their iced drinks.A new campaign focused in Massachusetts and Rhode Island tells customers they can no longer nest their iced drinks in a second, foam cup for extra insulation as the company moves to eliminate its polystyrene cups. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

TAMPA (CNN NEWSOURCE) – If you don’t already love Dunkin here’s two reasons why you should start.

The chain announced not only are they bringing back a fan-favorite free donut Fridays but they are also starting free coffee Mondays.

Starting this Monday, if you’re a Dunkin Perks member, you can get a free medium coffee hot or iced for free!

You just have to buy any food item to get the deal.

If you’re not a member, you can sign up with the app.

And for ‘free donut Fridays’ members get a free classic donut with any drink purchase.

Don’t miss out though the deals only run through the week of Aug 17.

