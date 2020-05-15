Driver escapes unharmed after beam smashes truck

TULSA (WFLA)—A driver came within inches of dying when he crashed into a support beam on a semi in Oklahoma, KTLU reported.

The incident occurred Friday morning on the Broken Arrow Expressway in Tulsa.

Police said the beam was being escorted down the highway and the semi was making a left turn when the collision happened. The driver hit the beam going 40 miles per hour, yet managed to walk away with minor injuries.

He later told police he didn’t notice the semi.

According to the news station, police were shocked the driver was not killed, since the beam was only inches from his face.

He was cited for “conditions affecting speed,” the station said, citing police.

