Dolly Parton sparks viral meme challenge

Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s taking the internet by storm!

A post made by 74-year-old Dolly Parton on Instagram Tuesday to her 2.7 million followers has sparked a new social media meme challenge across the globe.

The American singer, songwriter and actress extraordinaire posted four photos, each representing different social media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

Captioned, “Get you a woman who can do it all 😉,” the pictures show Parton in business attire for LinkedIn, a classic, wholesome Christmas photo for Facebook, a black and white artsy photo showcasing her interest in music for Instagram and shot of her in a Playboy bunny outfit from 1978 for Tinder.

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉

Celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Chenoweth, Jimmy Fallon and Mark Ruffalo have hopped on the trend and began posting memes of their own.

When my agent asks if I can play different roles.

But the challenge isn’t just for celebrities – or humans. Law enforcement agencies across Tampa Bay have even participated in the challenge, posting pictures of some of their K9s.

And course, we got in on the challenge with our puppy with a purpose Max!

You can read all about Max here.

