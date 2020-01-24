Dolly Parton sparks viral meme challenge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s taking the internet by storm!

A post made by 74-year-old Dolly Parton on Instagram Tuesday to her 2.7 million followers has sparked a new social media meme challenge across the globe.

The American singer, songwriter and actress extraordinaire posted four photos, each representing different social media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

Captioned, “Get you a woman who can do it all 😉,” the pictures show Parton in business attire for LinkedIn, a classic, wholesome Christmas photo for Facebook, a black and white artsy photo showcasing her interest in music for Instagram and shot of her in a Playboy bunny outfit from 1978 for Tinder.

Celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Chenoweth, Jimmy Fallon and Mark Ruffalo have hopped on the trend and began posting memes of their own.

Get you a Jimmy who can do it all 🤩 Shoutout to @dollyparton for inspiring this new meme! #dollypartonchallenge pic.twitter.com/CLIq6e1UmX — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 24, 2020

Get a guy who will play them all ✨ pic.twitter.com/zTG2XqfA2N — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 23, 2020

But the challenge isn’t just for celebrities – or humans. Law enforcement agencies across Tampa Bay have even participated in the challenge, posting pictures of some of their K9s.

Our K-9s can do it all 👏#dollypartonchallenge pic.twitter.com/yYXlNlvGId — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) January 24, 2020

And course, we got in on the challenge with our puppy with a purpose Max!

You can read all about Max here.

