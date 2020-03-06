Dogs are surprisingly stressed and anxious, study finds

TAMPA (NBC) – Many dog owners often ask their beloved pet who’s a good boy. Well, a new study suggests their answer may be not me.

In a new study, researchers from the University of Helsinki in Finland surveyed the owners of 13,000 pups across 14 breeds, as well as mixed dogs. The survey found 72% of the pooches showed problematic behaviors, including aggression and fearfulness.

The most common anxieties were noise sensitivity, followed by fear and both increased with age.

The younger dogs were more likely to be inattentive, hyperactive, or damage items when left alone when compared to the older canines.

Female dogs tended to be more fearful, while male dogs showed higher rates of aggression, hyperactivity, and acting impulsively.