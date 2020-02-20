Dog goes viral after escaping owner to run to police department

ODESSA, Texas (NBC) — It can be scary for any dog owner when they find out their dog ran away. But what if the dog ran to the police station, only to head back home?

Chico is a 1-year-old husky and German Shepherd mix who decided to go out on a late-night adventure taking a quick stop at the Odessa Police Station.

Chico blew up social media as photos circulated on Facebook of his furry self greeting employees at the Odessa Police Department at 3:30 a.m. which caught the attention of Edward Alvardado’s nephew who immediately texted him about Chico’s wild night on the town!

“He asked me, ‘Is that Chico?’ I came outside and checked. But he was there already,” Alvarado said.

Chico had never been to the police station but he was greeted eagerly by department employees who say Chico is welcome back anytime.

Alvarado says he plans to take trips with Chico so he can see the world and visit more police stations.

The department is a mile away from Alvarado’s home.