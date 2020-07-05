Doc braids patient’s hair before surgery

(CNN) – Surgery is scary but a North Carolina woman says her surgeon took the time to make her feel a little more at ease, even though she didn’t know about it until after she woke up. He braided her hair to keep it away from the incision on her head.

“I’ve had several surgeries and I’ve never gotten this experience where I felt seen,” said India Marshall.

One moment, over curly strands of hair, now woven into much bigger talks about diversity, race and compassion.

Marshall shared her recent experience in a post on Twitter saying, “So y’all know how I said I woke up from surgery with more braids than I came in with… I found out today that the surgeon did it… he’s Black.”

“And he said he hoped his braids weren’t too bad,” Marshall said.

The surgeon is Dr. Jewel Greywoode from Charlotte Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat.

“And actually in the operating room, a lot of the nurses there were surprised as well too that I was braiding. I really did not expect to wake up the next morning and see that, how many different retweets and likes,” Greywoode said.

Since Marshall first shared his experience, her post has been shared more than 68,000 times and liked more than half a million times.

Marshall explained how Dr. Greywoode used staples, not stitches to preserve her hair. And just the thought of the care from a black husband and father, who not only understood her but helped her feel seen.

“All surgeons and all doctors have personal experience they can apply and bring into help the person in front of you actually having a good experience,” Greywoode said. “And having two daughters with thick curly hair like hers, I understand the importance of getting it out of the way, not just putting rubber bands in it, but doing things to help prevent knotting and tangling.”

“As black women, especially, we don’t get that a lot, so I just wanted to share with other people how important it is for us to have providers that not only look like us but can identify with us,” Marshall said.

The surgeon says this isn’t the first time he’s done this for a patient. He says his sister taught him how to braid but he’s gotten a lot of practice with his daughters.

