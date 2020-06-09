Distillery recalls gin after accidentally selling bottles full of hand sanitizer

AUSTRALIA (CNN Newsource) – Remember when alcohol distilleries started pitching in to make hand sanitizer instead of booze for a while?

It’s a great idea… So long you keep track of what is in what bottle.

An unfortunate labeling mix-up at an Australian gin distillery left one customer sick after she mistakenly drank hand sanitizer.

Apollo Bay Distillery has since recalled the bottle involved in the mix up after the customer became sick with a headache and nausea.

For anyone who does accidentally ingest hand sanitizer experts say it’s not toxic. But even though it won’t kill you it can cause some pretty nasty digestive distress.