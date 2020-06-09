Distillery recalls gin after accidentally selling bottles full of hand sanitizer

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTRALIA (CNN Newsource) – Remember when alcohol distilleries started pitching in to make hand sanitizer instead of booze for a while?

It’s a great idea… So long you keep track of what is in what bottle.

An unfortunate labeling mix-up at an Australian gin distillery left one customer sick after she mistakenly drank hand sanitizer.

Apollo Bay Distillery has since recalled the bottle involved in the mix up after the customer became sick with a headache and nausea.

For anyone who does accidentally ingest hand sanitizer experts say it’s not toxic. But even though it won’t kill you it can cause some pretty nasty digestive distress.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss