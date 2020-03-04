Disney’s Cinderella celebrates 70 years

Viral News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy birthday Cinderella! It’s not her official birthday, but it is the day the animated feature opened in theaters across the country.

Cinderella would be 70 years old, as the movie was released this day in 1950.

According to History.com, Cinderella was six years in the making and is one of Disney’s best-loved films. It was most similar to Snow White, Disney’s first full-length animated feature, that was created in 1937. 

“The film’s source was Charles Perrault’s French version of the fairy tale, which tells the story of a young girl whose father dies, leaving her at the mercy of her oppressive stepmother and two unsympathetic stepsisters,” History.com stated.

But, of course, we know that Cinderella gets her prince in the end.

Cinderella was re-released in theaters in 1957, 1965, 1973, 1981 and 1987.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida resident self-isolating in Washington after testing positive for coronavirus"

Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas"

2019 River O' Green Timelapse

Thumbnail for the video titled "2019 River O' Green Timelapse"

Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port Tampa Bay, airports ramp up cleaning efforts amid coronavirus concerns"

Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. Commission takes on coronavirus"

Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes part of Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "First responder convention in Tampa turns attention to coronavirus"

Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bradley Hulett's father responds to boy being charged in his son's shooting death"

Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Father: 'Bradley was the glue for our family'"

New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Coronavirus restrictions, screenings underway for cruise ship passengers at Port Tampa Bay"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss