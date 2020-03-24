Disney World’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby prehensile-tailed porcupine

Viral News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Disney Parks Blog)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Though Walt Disney World remains temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the resort’s animal care team is continuing to provide care to thousands of animals.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the team is now caring for Animal Kingdom’s latest addition, a baby prehensile-tailed porcupine.

(Source: Disney Parks Blog)

The baby was born to mom Peri on Feb. 25.

Peri was featured on a Disney+ documentary “One Day at Disney,” where she received an ultrasound.

The blog said this species of porcupines have internal sex organs, so some of the baby’s quills had to be sent to a lab for DNA testing to determine her gender.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side continues to dig into the availability of test kits in the Tampa Bay area"

8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side gets answers for viewer paying for gym she cannot enter"

Price Gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Price Gouging"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher surprises student on birthday despite school closure"

Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual memorials: Coronavirus changes the way we grieve"

Several Tampa Bay children testing positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Several Tampa Bay children testing positive for coronavirus"

Castor stay-at-home order coming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Castor stay-at-home order coming"

Tuesday coronavirus update from Gov. Ron DeSantis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday coronavirus update from Gov. Ron DeSantis"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24"

Pinellas schools distributing thousands of laptops for online learning during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas schools distributing thousands of laptops for online learning during coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss