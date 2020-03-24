Disney World’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby prehensile-tailed porcupine

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Though Walt Disney World remains temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the resort’s animal care team is continuing to provide care to thousands of animals.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the team is now caring for Animal Kingdom’s latest addition, a baby prehensile-tailed porcupine.

(Source: Disney Parks Blog)

The baby was born to mom Peri on Feb. 25.

Peri was featured on a Disney+ documentary “One Day at Disney,” where she received an ultrasound.

The blog said this species of porcupines have internal sex organs, so some of the baby’s quills had to be sent to a lab for DNA testing to determine her gender.