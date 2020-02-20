Disney unveils new line of Baby Yoda toys

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

CNN Newsource

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – At long last Baby Yoda toys are ready to hit store shelves.

On Thursday, Disney revealed a slew of new products in the form of the adorable baby alien called “The Child.”

The highlights include action figures, plush dolls, LEGO sets, board games but the star of the show was “The Child Animatronic Edition,” a life-like version of Baby Yoda that moves, blinks, coos and giggles just like the infant character on the “Mandolorian” series.

The animatronic toy costs $59.99 and will be available for pre-order at most major retailers, according to Disney.

This comes following Disney’s pre-order of a Baby Yoda plush and collectible toy on Disney’s website originally expected to come out in March now with a June 1 release date.

Showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni had convinced Disney not to produce any toys before the show was released so the character could be kept secret.

Fans had been searching for the young miniature version of Yoda, named “The Child” ever since it appeared on the new series “The Mandalorian,” last month. “The Mandalorian,” also known as “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” premiered on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Woman gets car back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman gets car back"

Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards"

Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida"

Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland"

Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents"

the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks"

the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense"

Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect"

Teen shot and killed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen shot and killed"

Pinellas Schools cutting ties with AMI Kids after 12-year-old suffers fractured skull from being slammed on ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Schools cutting ties with AMI Kids after 12-year-old suffers fractured skull from being slammed on ground"

Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials"

IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology

Thumbnail for the video titled "IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss