Disney+ reportedly working on ‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel

BURBANK, CA (WJW) — Disney Plus has plans to develop a sequel to Disney’s “Hocus Pocus,” Variety reports.
The original 1993 movie starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, witches who come back from the dead to run “amok” in Salem, Mass. The three actresses will reportedly not be involved in the sequel.
The original movie was directed by Kenny Ortega from a script by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert.
“Workaholics” writer Jen D’Angelo is reportedly on board to script the sequel.
MORE SPOOKY STORIES
- 150k sign petition to move Halloween to last Saturday of October
- Cold Stone Creamery turns ice cream black for Halloween
- Police warn parents after Nerd Ropes found in drug bust
- Spooky spirit: Wesley Chapel family changes Halloween display every day
- From spooktacular fun to tasty treats, check out fall fun at Walt Disney World
- College admissions scandal is now a Halloween costume
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are America’s favorite Halloween candy, poll shows
- Yandy pays tribute to Mr. Rogers with sexy Halloween costume
- Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween