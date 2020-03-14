Breaking News
Schools statewide will be closing due to coronavirus until March 30 per an order by the Commissioner of Education

Disney releasing ‘Frozen 2’ months early to give families ‘some fun and joy’

Viral News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BURBANK, Calif. (Nexstar Media Wire) – As the coronavirus continues to dominate grim headlines, Disney announced Friday that “Frozen 2” will be available to Disney+ subscribers this Sunday – three months ahead of schedule.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” said CEO Bob Chapek in a news release.

Disney didn’t reference coronavirus in the release, saying only that they wanted to surprise families “with some fun and joy during this challenging period.”

“Frozen 2” will be available internationally on Disney+ in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, March 17.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes"

As theme parks announce they will close, local businesses brace for the impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "As theme parks announce they will close, local businesses brace for the impact"

Travel plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel plans"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Florida public schools closing for two weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida public schools closing for two weeks"

Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home"

Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Evan Gillum Meth incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Gillum Meth incident"

Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss