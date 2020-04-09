1  of  2
Disney+ hits 50 million subscribers after five months

by: Nicholas Erebia

Credit: Disney/Verizon

(WIAT) — Disney announced Wednesday that its streaming service Disney+ has reached 50 million paid subscribers within five months of launching

In a press release from Disney, the streaming service was brought to eight Western-European countries and India in the last two weeks. Those countries have brought in roughly 8 million subscribers to the service, help Disney reach this milestone.

Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International Kevin Mayer says he’s grateful for the impact the streaming service has on their patrons.

“We’re truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year,” said Mayer. “Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+.”

