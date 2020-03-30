Delta offers free flights to medical professionals

(CNN) – Delta Airlines is stepping up to provide free flights for medical professionals flying to the areas facing a surge in coronavirus cases.
The company announced Friday it has set up a program to give round-trip tickets to medical volunteers who are traveling to work at hospitals in Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan.
Louisiana’s governor says the state needs as many medical professionals as it can get.
Delta is working with state and local government offices to make the flight reservations.
All medical volunteers should contact the impacted states to determine eligibility.
Delta says it could also expand the program to other areas including California, New York and Washington.
