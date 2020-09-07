‘Delivery Macho’: Sushi restaurant owner creates unique delivery service to help boost sales during COVID-19

(NBC) – A sushi restaurant in Japan is boosting sales by offering a unique delivery service… shirtless bodybuilders.

Imazushi restaurant owner Masanori Sugiura has been spicing up his sluggish business amid the coronavirus pandemic by sending out his bodybuilding friends to deliver orders to his customers.

He calls his new service “Delivery Macho.”

Upon delivery, the men strip off their shirts and pose for photos while maintaining social distance with their customers, this of course with a minimum order fee of $66.

Since the idea kicked off in May, the restaurant has seen about $14,000 in sushi sales a month.

Sugiura recruited six of his friends from their fitness center jobs since the virus lock down had put them out of work.

