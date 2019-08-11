Dayton boys start acts of kindness challenge to honor 9 victims

DAYTON, Ohio. (WFLA/CNN) – Two Ohio boys are on a mission to inspire good in the wake of the Dayton mass shooting.

Nine people were shot and killed, so the boys are challenging others to do nine acts of kindness for nine days.

The city of Dayton is finding comfort in each other in the wake of the Oregon District mass shooting.

“We’re just going to band together and make it through,” said Michelle Lovely, Dayton Foundation’s, vice president of Development and Donor Services.

Support for the families of the nine lives lost and dozens injured can be seen in many ways. From an ever-growing memorial to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.

“We’re all out there saying, ‘What can we do, how can we help?” Lovely said.

Lovely said 100-percent of the donations will go to the victim’s families and those seriously injured.

So far, they’ve received more than 2,500 individual online donations.

“Volume has been really large, those are mainly individuals that have been giving,” she said.

With local businesses and major corporations reaching out as well, they’re expecting to raise over $1,000,000.

Every little bit helps and so does every kind gesture.

A message Jayvaun Butler & Mason Moore are spreading with the #DaytonChallenge.

“We need people to feel better about themselves,” said Mason.

The two boys got the idea from Ruben Martinez, an 11-year-old El Paso boy.

“He did a similar challenge called the #ElPasoChallenge for the 22 people who were killed in his city,” Jayvaun said.

The #DaytonChallenge goal is to complete nine acts of kindness for nine straight days in honor of the nine victims.

Day 1- Pay it forward to one person in a drive-thru line

Day 2- Give two people a hug

Day 3- Write and send three anonymous praise letters

Day 4- Open the door for four people

Day 5- Give five high fives

Day 6- Introduce yourself to six new people

Day 7- Donate seven items to a local food bank

Day 8- Give out eight genuine compliments

Day 9- Tell nine people how much you love them

The two boys are leading by example and showing how something as simple as a hug can go a long way.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Jayvaun. “You always have to be kind to each other, that’s what makes the world great.”

You can donate to the Dayton Foundation here.