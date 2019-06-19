Dairy Queen to celebrate first day of summer with free cones

MIAMI – MAY 12: Homer Lee serves a ice cream cone May 12, 2004 at Dairy Queen in Miami, Florida. A combination of political unrest and natural disasters overseas, and fluctuations in the dairy industry in this country has left ice cream manufacturers with higher prices for key ingredients, including milk, vanilla and cocoa. Consumers […]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Summer is almost here, which means it’s officially ice cream season. And to celebrate this special time, Dairy Queen is treating its customers to free ice cream.

On Friday, June 21, you can get a free ice cream come at participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations.

Customers can choose from an Orange Dreamsicle dipped cone, a chocolate dipped cone or the regular vanilla cones. The offer is only valid if combined with a purchase.

To take advantage, download the Dairy Queen mobile app and find the single-use mobile coupon.

To download the app, click here.

To find a Dairy Queen location near you, click here.

