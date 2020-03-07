Dairy Queen celebrates 80th birthday with 80-cent Blizzards

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 29: A S’mores flavored blizzard is seen at a Dairy Queen, the first to open in Manhattan, on May 29, 2014 in New York City. There are more than 6,300 Dairy Queens in the U.S. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN/WFLA) – Dairy Queen is turning 80 and wants to celebrate with cheap Blizzards.

The ice cream chain is offering buy-one-get-one Blizzards for just $0.80.

The offer applies to Blizzards of all sizes and flavors and will be available at participating locations through March 15.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff Grady Judd speaks on Polk County double homicide investigation"

How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation

Thumbnail for the video titled "How fast could COVID-19 spread in a crowd? UT researcher weighs in after SXSW cancellation"

Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Lauren Meyers describes risk at mass gatherings"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

coronavirus affecting blood donations?

Thumbnail for the video titled "coronavirus affecting blood donations?"

Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Runner who collapsed during Skyway 10K remembered for his non-profit foundation"

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"

Uber and Lyft Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber and Lyft Impacts"

Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged"

WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?"

March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss