Dairy Queen celebrates 80th birthday with 80-cent Blizzards

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN/WFLA) – Dairy Queen is turning 80 and wants to celebrate with cheap Blizzards.
The ice cream chain is offering buy-one-get-one Blizzards for just $0.80.
The offer applies to Blizzards of all sizes and flavors and will be available at participating locations through March 15.
