LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Dad builds 50-foot pirate ship for daughter for Halloween

Viral News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old in New York asked her dad for a Pirates Of The Caribbean themed Halloween and Tony Dematteo delivered in a big way.

The 41-year-old built a 50-foot ship in his garden and it didn’t cost him a dime!

Dematteo says he built the entire ship using scrap materials, but it took a year to build. The boat, which was completed early this month, stretches across their entire garden and lights up at night with fire, smoke and even a custom soundtrack.

Dematteo says it’s like being at Disney World for my kids and all of our neighbors come out to see it, eating snacks and enjoying the show.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss