Dad builds 50-foot pirate ship for daughter for Halloween

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WFLA) – A 13-year-old in New York asked her dad for a Pirates Of The Caribbean themed Halloween and Tony Dematteo delivered in a big way.

The 41-year-old built a 50-foot ship in his garden and it didn’t cost him a dime!

Dematteo says he built the entire ship using scrap materials, but it took a year to build. The boat, which was completed early this month, stretches across their entire garden and lights up at night with fire, smoke and even a custom soundtrack.

Dematteo says it’s like being at Disney World for my kids and all of our neighbors come out to see it, eating snacks and enjoying the show.