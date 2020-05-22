Crayola releases ‘Colors of the World’ crayons

(CNN) – Crayola has launched a new product aimed at cultivating a more inclusive world for children.

The company released a new line of crayons designed to represent over 40 global skin tones.

Crayola says it hopes its “Colors of the World” collection will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance among children.

The collection comes in exclusive 32- or 24-count boxes and are available at Walmart stores.

You can also pre-order the crayons on Walmart’s website.

